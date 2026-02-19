Juvenile held with country-made pistol in Beed

Beed, Feb 19 (PTI) A juvenile was apprehended on Thursday in Maharashtra’s Beed for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol, police said.

Policemen deployed during celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were informed in the morning that a minor was roaming with an illegal firearm.

The cops detained the boy from the Mane Complex area and seized the pistol, the police department said in a release.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Shivajinagar police station, it said. PTI COR NR