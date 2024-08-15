Juvenile nabbed for killing 18-year-old man over old rivalry in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death an 18-year-old man in Dwarka North area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Bharat Vihar on the intervening night of August 12 and 13, officials said, adding a call about a scuffle leading to the stabbing was made to the police by the victim's brother.

Police reached the spot and took the injured Ashu to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. The victim succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday night, an officer said.

Ashu is survived by his parents and a brother.

Following investigations, the police apprehended the juvenile on Wednesday night, the officer said, adding the stabbing was a fallout of an old rivalry.