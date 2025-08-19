Juvenile rapes 5-year-old in Jharkhand's Khunti, nabbed

Khunti, Aug 19 (PTI) The police on Tuesday said they have nabbed a juvenile on the charge of raping a five-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

The incident took place in a village in Jariagarh police station area on late Monday afternoon, when the 15-year-old boy lured the girl on the pretext of giving her sweets, took her to a deserted place and raped her.

Jariagarh police station officer-in-charge Birender Kumar told PTI that they nabbed the teenager, a school dropout who committed the crime after consuming liquor.

He was sent to a juvenile remand home of the district.

"The child had gone to an Anganwadi centre and while returning was lured by the boy. In the evening, when her parents returned home and found her naked with injuries in her private parts, they lodged a complaint with the police. The child was admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable," said Kumar.

The police official said that the boy does not have any criminal antecedents. PTI CORR NAM NN