Jyotiba Phule's statue vandalised in Telangana; Bhujbal seeks Amit Shah's intervention

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday condemned the desecration of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's statue in Telangana and termed it an attack on the very idea of social equality.

The NCP leader urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter and demanded immediate and strict action against the culprits.

The incident occurred in Telangana's Sangareddy district on February 6.

Bhujbal, in a letter to Shah, said incidents targeting icons like Mahatma Phule amount to an assault on progressive social thought and cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.

Calling the incident a deliberate attack on social reformist ideology, he said Phule's contribution towards social justice, equality and empowerment of the oppressed is invaluable, and any attempt to insult his legacy should be dealt with firmly.

The NCP leader said exemplary punishment must be given to the culprits to ensure such incidents are not repeated and to uphold constitutional values. PTI MR GK