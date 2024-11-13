Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to visit Tripura on Thursday

Agartala, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia is scheduled to visit Tripura on Thursday to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, a senior official said.

The Union minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is likely to be present at the programme to be held at Rabindra Bhavan here on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma will also be present, the Director of the Tribal Welfare Department, Subhasish Das, told PTI.

"The chief minister will inaugurate the state-level observance of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas at Rabindra Bhavan on November 15 in the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, Cooperative Minister Sukla Charan Noatia and Brijesh Pandey," he said.

The secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department would also be present there, Das said.

Cultural programmes and a tribal food festival have been lined up to celebrate the 149th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda which is being observed as Janatiya Gaurav Diwas across the nation, he said.

He said the Union minister would also hold a review meeting with the chief minister on November 15 to check the development projects undertaken by the DoNER in the northeastern state. PTI PS SBN SBN