Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot take holy dip at Maha Kumbh, call it a divine experience

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Several prominent political leaders, including Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh on Thursday.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar praised the Yogi Adityanath government for the event's arrangements.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the experience as "akin to attaining salvation". Sharing pictures of his bath on his social media handle, he said: "Taking a dip in the Sangam is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It is truly a divine and liberating moment." He also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising such a grand and spiritually significant event. Scindia was welcomed at the Maha Kumbh by Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, who presented him with a 'Kumbh Kalash'.

Opposition Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took a holy dip at the Sangam on Thursday, calling the Maha Kumbh "a symbol of faith and devotion". He also shared pictures of his visit on his social media handle.

Congress leaders such as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, party veterans Digvijaya Singha and Avinash Pande have also taken a dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar praised the "flawless" arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Maha Kumbh. Posting a video on social media, he said, "The Maha Kumbh is a mesmerising sight of faith, where millions have gathered in devotion without complaints or chaos." "Last week, my family had the privilege of taking a holy dip. The entire city of Prayagraj has turned into an ocean of humanity, resonating with chants of 'Har Har Gange.' Thanks to the impeccable arrangements, no one was left thirsty, hungry, or without shelter. It is an event filled with love, care, and unwavering devotion," he said.

Gujarat's Minister of Home, Industry, Transport, Youth, and Sports (Independent Charge), Harsh Sanghavi, was also present at the Maha Kumbh on Thursday. He performed some rituals and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal accompanied him during the visit.

Sanghavi also met Sant Satua Baba and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara during his visit to the Kumbh Mela.

With over 48 crore devotees having taken a dip since the start of the event, Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to witness an unprecedented number of devotees and dignitaries alike from across the country and beyond. The mega Hindu pilgrimage started on January 13 and will end on February 26. PTI KIS SKY SKY