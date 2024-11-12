Jyotiraditya Scindia to attend Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on November 15, officials said on Tuesday.

His visit to Meghalaya is part of his three-day tour of the Northeast, starting November 13, they said.

During the visit to the region, Scindia will hold review meetings with the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Scindia will also attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Agartala on November 15, officials said. PTI JOP SOM