K Beichhua resigns as MLA

Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) Former Mizoram minister K Beichhua on Friday resigned as a member of the state legislative assembly, officials said.

Beichhua submitted his resignation letter to assembly commissioner and secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote, they said.

Beichhua said he is likely to contest the Mizoram Assembly elections due this year on a BJP ticket from his home constituency Siaha.

On Tuesday Congress MLA from Palak constituency KT Rokhaw had resigned as an MLA.

Rokhaw has already joined the ruling Mizoram Nation Front (MNF) to contest from his home turf Palak on an MNF ticket.

Beichhua, who had held multiple portfolios, including social welfare, excise and animal husbandry, resigned from the Zoramthanga ministry on December 13 last year.

The ruling MNF expelled Beichhua as a primary member of the party on January 25 along with the chairman of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) N Viakhu for 'anti-party' activities.

Beichhua has been elected from Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013. PTI COR RG