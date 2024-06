Alappuzha: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal raised his lead to 11,833 votes in Kerala's Alappuzha constituency as the counting of votes was progressing in the segment.

CPI (M) leader and sitting MP A M Ariff is trailing at the present phase as Venugopal was seen steadily increasing lead.

Ariff was the lone Left MP who could reach the Lok Sabha from the southern state in 2019 polls.

BJP's senior leader Shobha Surendran is in the third position.