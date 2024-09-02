K C Venugopal rejects charges of ADGP's intervention for him in solar scam case

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI) AICC General secretary K C Venugopal on Monday rubbished allegations that Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who is accused of being involved in several crimes by LDF MLA P V Anvar, had intervened for him in the solar scam investigation that rocked the previous Oommen Chandy government.

In one of the purported voice clips released by Anvar on Monday, a person is heard saying that the ADGP had intervened for the Congress leader to change the statement of the complainant against him.

When reporters sought his reaction, Venugopal said the case was investigated multiple times by the Kerala police and the CBI and it came up before the court also.

"If the government still has more information, let them probe," he said in New Delhi.

The Congress leader also described the allegations levelled by Anvar against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary Sasi and Ajith Kumar as "utmost serious" and said the state home department under the CM was a "great failure". PTI LGK ROH