K Kamaraj's contribution to sectors like education remains unparalleled: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Congress president K Kamaraj, a towering leader of his era who hailed from Tamil Nadu, and said his contribution to sectors like education remains unparalleled.

"Remembering Thiru K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected for his visionary leadership and efforts to uplift the poor. His contribution to sectors like education remain unparalleled. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil his ideals and build a society that is just and compassionate," Modi said in a post on X.

Born in 1903 in the erstwhile Madras Presidency, Kamaraj went on to become its chief minister and is credited for introducing several welfare measures to help the poor. He later became the national president of the Congress and was considered a deft organisational leader.