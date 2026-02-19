K Kavitha hints at launching Telangana-centric political party

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Thursday hinted at launching her proposed political party in May this year.

In an informal conversation with reporters, she said the party would be rooted in Telangana and its interests, and its name would reflect the state.

Claiming that her outfit is currently the main opposition in the state, she said her party would question the ruling Congress, BRS, and BJP.

She also predicted that the BJP would gradually fade out in Telangana.

Kavitha said her party would contest Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections, whenever they are held, in alliance with another party.

She added that the proposed party may receive a symbol in the upcoming civic elections in Hyderabad.

She also claimed that several BRS leaders are showing interest in joining her proposed party.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September 2025 after accusing her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “tarnishing” the image of her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

In December last year, she had announced that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state. PTI SJR SSK