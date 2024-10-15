K Laxman appointed returning officer for BJP organisational polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed K Laxman as the returning officer for its nationwide organisational polls, which will culminate in the election of the party’s new national president.

BJP vice president Rekha Verma, Puri Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Naresh Bansal have been appointed as the co-returning officers for the organisational polls, according to a notification issued by the party.

BJP national president JP Nadda approved their appointments as per the decision of the party national executive.

Laxman is the party's Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh and the president of the party's OBC Morcha.

The election process for picking the new BJP national president may begin in December or early next year once the organisational elections in at least half of the states is over after the conclusion of the party's nationwide membership drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the membership drive on September 2.

Nadda has been at the helm since January 2020 and his three-year term was extended to allow the process to elect his replacement. The BJP president has a three-year term and is elected generally by consensus.