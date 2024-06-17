K R Suresh Reddy elected parliamentary party leader of BRS

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) BRS Rajya Sabha member K R Suresh Reddy was on Monday elected as the party's leader in Parliament.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao sent letters to the Secretary Generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the election of Suresh Reddy as leader of parliamentary party of BRS in place of K Keshav Rao, the party said late on Monday night.

Keshav Rao had quit the BRS and joined Congress in March this year.

The BRS drew a blank in the recent Lok Sabha polls and it has four members in the Rajya Sabha after Keshav Rao's exit from the party. PTI SJR SS