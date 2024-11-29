K-Rail project in Kerala is not yet sanctioned, Ashwini Vaishnaw tells LS

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A Silver Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala is not yet sanctioned due to deficiencies in the Detailed Project Report, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Replying to questions raised by Congress MP Hibi Eden on K-Rail project, the minister said the Silver Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in Kerala has been identified by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company of the Kerala government (51%) and Ministry of Railways (49%) for development.

According to Vaishnaw, KRDCL after a survey submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project which has many deficiencies.

“Therefore, KRDCL has been advised by Southern Railway to address those deficiencies and prepare revised DPR as per the latest technical standards,” he added.

Advertisment

These latest technical standards include adoption of Broad Gauge, integration with existing Indian Railways network at suitable points, flatter ruling gradient, speed potential of 160 kmph, provision of KAVACH, electrification with 2x25 kv, proper drainage scheme for yards and sections, addressing environmental concerns during construction and operation etc.

“The project is not yet sanctioned,” Vaishnaw said. PTI JP AS AS