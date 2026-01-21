K-RIDE being developed as people-centric mobility solution, says official

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) K-RIDE Managing Director Lakshman Singh on Wednesday said that the BSRP is being developed as a people-centric mobility solution.

He was speaking during a Citizens’ Stakeholders Outreach Programme.

Singh told the gathering that the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited's (K-RIDE) mandate is not limited to building rail infrastructure alone.

"Our responsibility is to build public trust through transparency, accountability, and continuous engagement with citizens. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) is being developed as a people-centric mobility solution, and stakeholder participation plays a vital role in strengthening project outcomes and ensuring long-term sustainability," the K-RIDE MD was quoted as saying in a statement.

The interaction witnessed participation of citizens’ groups, residents’ welfare associations, and NGOs, who expressed keen interest in the progress of the BSRP being implemented by K-RIDE.

During the programme, detailed presentations and discussions were held on the current status, progress, and upcoming milestones of K-RIDE projects.

Citizens were briefed on project timelines, planning aspects, and implementation challenges, followed by an open forum for constructive interaction, the K-RIDE said in its statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar Singh, K-RIDE Director (Projects and Planning), said that continuous engagement with citizens and stakeholders enables them to refine project planning and execution.

He said constructive feedback received through such interactions helps address concerns proactively and improves the overall quality and effectiveness of implementation. "Wherever feasible, these inputs will be meaningfully integrated into project processes," he added. PTI GMS GMS KH