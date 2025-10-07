K-RIDE to invite fresh tenders for pending civil works on Bengaluru Suburban Rail Corridor-2

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) will invite fresh tenders for the balance civil works of Corridor-2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, K-RIDE said the state Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, directed it to proceed with fresh tenders for Corridor-2—the Mallige line between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanawara—in three packages.

The Managing Director of K-RIDE, Govinda Reddy, has been instructed to take necessary action to ensure the continuation of work without delay, the statement added.

The decision was taken on the advice of K Shashi Kiran Shetty, Advocate General of the Government of Karnataka, to invite fresh tenders for balance civil works pending arbitration proceedings, K-RIDE said.

“The tenders will be invited in three packages for Corridor-2 and will be awarded by December 2025. Similarly, the tenders for balance civil works for Corridor-4 are also expected to be invited in suitable packages in November 2025,” K-RIDE said.

The statement said this decision was taken by the K-RIDE Board following the “unilateral and illegal termination of both Corridor-2 and Corridor-4 contracts by L&T.” Earlier, L&T had entered into agreements with K-RIDE for Corridor-2 (Chikkabanawara to Benniganahalli) and Corridor-4 (Heelalige to Rajanukunte) on August 26, 2022, and December 30, 2023, respectively. The contract periods were extended up to September 2026 and October 2026 at the contractor’s request, it added.

“Arbitration proceedings between L&T and K-RIDE have also started, and retired judges of the High Court and Supreme Court have been nominated for a three-member Board of Arbitrators,” K-RIDE said.

The company is also contesting a stay granted by the Commercial Court on the encashment of the bank guarantee, it added.