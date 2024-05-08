K Sudhakaran returns as Kerala Congress chief amid much fanfare, M M Hassan left function

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst reports of strong displeasure and objection raised by a section of leaders, veteran leader K Sudhakaran on Wednesday took over as president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee after a brief interval.

Advertisment

He was given a warm welcome by his admirers at the party headquarters here by draping shawls and raising slogans.

However, prominent leaders, including M M Hassan, who was serving as the acting president of the KPCC in the absence of Sudhakaran, were conspicuous by their absence when he came to take charge.

Earlier in the day, Sudhakaran visited veteran leader A K Antony at his residence before assuming office.

Advertisment

As per the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Sudhakaran had temporarily handed over the post to Hassan following his candidature from Kannur constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

There were reports that the party leadership had asked him to wait until the election results come out next month to resume charges as KPCC Chief following an objection raised by a group of state leaders.

However, state and national leaders had rejected the reports and said Hassan was given the charge as part of a temporary arrangement.

Advertisment

While addressing a press conference after taking charges, Sudhakaran also dismissed media reports about the rift within the party over his comeback.

Replying to questions, he said he took over the charge as per the direction of the AICC.

When reporters asked about the absence of Hassan, he said the senior leader might have felt that his presence was not needed in the function.

Advertisment

"But I wished for his presence there," Sudhakaran said.

When reporters asked whether there was any delay in getting him back to the post of KPCC Chief, he said, "All these decisions are taken by the AICC." "And it depends on each individual when they will hand over a post back," he added.

Sudhakaran is seeking his electoral luck for a second consecutive term from the politically volatile Kannur during the recently concluded LS poll.