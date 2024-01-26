K T Rama Rao hits back at Guv's remarks on previous BRS govt, terms them as 'nonsense'

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's remarks about the previous BRS Government were truly appalling and is a display of her brazen affection towards the Congress party, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said on Friday dismissing them as "nonsense." Governor Soundararajan in her Republic Day speech today made caustic remarks against the previous government terming it a "dictatorial government" that was run against the constitutional spirit and that the Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year rule.

Advertisment

"It (the Governor's comments) is truly appalling, and truly reprehensible, the kind of speech, the kind of words, the kind of nonsense that was coming out through the Raj Bhavan this morning, because for the last 10 years there was a democratically elected government in Telangana. Every single word that the Governor has used today in her speech is truly admonishing and truly insulting and humiliating to the people of Telangana," he told PTI.

He further said he was under the impression that the Governor is a "BJP Karyakarta (worker), but unfortunately it seems like she has joined the Congress party and suggested that she has to enroll in the grand old party and display her "brazen affection" towards that party.

He said the Governor who had earlier rejected to nominate two persons who were recommended by then cabinet to the Legislative Council, has accepted the recommendations of the Congress Government.

Replying to a query, he said as long as Rahul Gandhi is at the helm, nothing is going to happen in the Congress party and the INDIA alliance. PTI GDK SS