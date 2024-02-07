KAAPA case accused assaulted in Kerala, 3 held

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) Three people were held for assaulting and attempting to murder an accused in a Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) case in this district, police said on Wednesday.

While the victim is facing charges under the Act in Kannur district, the two among the three arrested were accused in KAAPA case registered in Adoor here.

Jeril P George (25), hailing from Iritty in Kannur district, was allegedly subjected to assault on January 18 by the accused following a dispute over some financial dealings, they said.

The victim and the accused met each other while serving their jail term in Viyyur central prison in Thrissur under the KAAPA Act, they said.

The accused had allegedly inflicted 20 deep wounds all over George's body with a blade and burnt his private parts and thighs using embers, they added.

During the investigation, it also became clear that he was allegedly attacked using an iron rod and was shot on his ears and legs with pellets.

A special police team arrested the accused from various places on Tuesday and produced them before a local court which remanded them, a statement said. PTI LGK ROH