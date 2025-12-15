Kabaddi player critical after being shot at in Mohali

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) A kabaddi player-cum-promoter was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him when he arrived with his team to take part in a tournament in Mohali on Monday, police said.

“Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria sustained bullet injuries in the incident. He was critically injured and was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali,” SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said.

The incident took place at Sohana in Mohali where a private kabaddi tournament had been going on for the past few days.

The SSP told reporters that the assailants were 2-3 in number, who fled on a motorcycle after the incident.

Some eyewitnesses told police that the attackers approached Rana to click selfies but opened fire soon after.

The tournament was being held in a packed ground, where a noted Punjabi singer was also expected for the evening matches to give away prizes, they said.

When Rana reached the ground, he was stopped by the attackers who requested for a selfie.

“We first thought firecrackers were being burst,” an eyewitness said, referring to the gunshots. To scare the spectators, the attackers also fired in the air, he said. PTI SUN ARI