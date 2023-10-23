Kabaddi player shot at in Punjab’s Moga

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Two unidentified armed men shot at a kabaddi player in Punjab's Moga district on Monday, police said.

Harvinder Singh (32) has been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after the attack, they said.

The Monday morning incident has been captured on CCTV cameras in which two masked bike-borne persons are seen opening fire.

Police said two attackers arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and started talking to Singh’s mother who was standing near the gate of her house.

When Singh came out, one of the attackers shot at his foot and fled, they said.

According to preliminary investigations, a person who is abroad had sent the two accused to Singh’s house to scare him and warn him not to contest in the upcoming panchayat elections, police said. PTI SUN NB