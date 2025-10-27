Kabir Das' teachings deeply relevant today: Yogi Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri, Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the teachings of Sant Kabir Das continue to hold deep relevance in the modern age, urging people to embrace his message of simplicity, equality and righteous conduct in everyday life.

Addressing a gathering at the Smriti Mahotsav Mela 2025 at Kabirdham Ashram in Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath said, "When we recall Sant Kabir Das, we remember a medieval sage who, through his fearless words and verses, introduced the path of 'nirgun bhakti' (devotion without form) and helped common people understand the union of soul and the divine in simple, local language." He paid tributes to the saints who founded the Kabirdham Ashram decades ago, saying they carried forward the living spirit of Kabir's message through their lives and service.

"I bow to their memory and thank all their followers who continue to keep this spiritual tradition alive," the chief minister added.

"Kabirdas' words are as relevant today as they were in his time. At a time when people are consumed by the desire to acquire more wealth, Kabir's prayer 'Sain itna deejiye, jaame kutumb samaye, main bhi bhookha na rahoon, sadhu na bhookha jaye' reminds us to seek only what sustains us and allows us to help others in need. This message of contentment and balance is eternal." He added that Kabir's philosophy never preached renunciation of work or responsibility but emphasised righteous action.

"Saint Kabirdas, like Tulsidas and other saints, taught that karma (action) is central to life. Good deeds bring virtue, bad deeds bring suffering, and no one can escape the consequences of their actions," the CM said.

Adityanath recounted how Kabir defied religious orthodoxy during his lifetime.

"In his final days, Kabir chose to go from Kashi to Maghar, a place once believed to bring damnation after death, and proved that heaven and hell are shaped by one's actions, not geography. Today, that very place is a symbol of peace, with his samadhi standing as a testament to his defiance of superstition," he said.

He further observed that Kabirdas had strongly opposed caste divisions and untouchability, seeing them as causes of social decay and disunity.

"Kabirdas, Guru Ramanand and Guru Ravidas united society when caste and creed had divided it. Their words were relevant then and remain equally so today because they rest on eternal principles that transcend time and circumstance," Adityanath said.

Linking Kabir's ideals with present-day India, Adityanath said, "Today's India takes pride in its heritage while setting new benchmarks in development. A society that draws inspiration from saints like Kabir can overcome every challenge -- social, moral or spiritual." He said that internal reform, inspired by the voices of saints, is key to national progress.

"Every society carries both virtues and flaws. Our task is to correct those flaws through introspection and guidance from saintly wisdom so that our collective actions contribute to the welfare of the people and the nation." State MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, minister in charge of Lakhimpur Kheri Nitin Agrawal, and several local BJP leaders and legislators were also present at the event.