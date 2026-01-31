Kabir says JUP open to alliance with Cong, CPI(M) for Bengal assembly polls

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir on Saturday said he will fight against both ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP in the coming Assembly polls in West Bengal and called upon "every secular, pro-people" party, including Congress, Indian Secular Front and CPI(M) to join hands with JUP.

Addressing a rally at Rezinagar in Murshidabad district, the Bharatpur MLA said he had been wrongly branded as "communal" by the BJP and even the TMC, both of whom are pitting one community against another for their vote bank.

"I am against showing any narrow-mindedness against any religion. Major parties like TMC and BJP have not done anything to improve the condition of Muslims, SCs, STs, tribals, backward castes and other underprivileged communities and only give lip service to them. Only use them as votebanks. The JUP and its alliance partners will fight the election to protect the rights of these underprivileged people," he said.

Accusing the TMC of keeping the administration inactive during communal riots which rocked parts of the district last year, Kabir said "The administration did nothing when people were getting attacked, when people like Hargovinda Das and Chandan Das were murdered. Why the administration failed to quell the riots, why they could not ensure that there was no communal clash.

"Such acts of violence are not supported by ordinary people of Murshidabad, and we must act against such violence. My party and members of the Muslim community condemn any such violence." About the recent violence in Beldanga, Kabir said, "The TMC national general secretary unfairly and wrongly blamed me. Why in every incident, the local MLAs and MP of his party fail to respond and are missing from action? It is Humayun Kabir who had been among the first to control the situation and prevent any flare-ups." "Hindu brothers, please note Kabir is not against you. The false narrative built against me by leaders like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should be trashed. I had been misquoted and my comments twisted by these parties like BJP," he said.

Claiming he was used by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure the win of Yusuf Pathan in the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in 2024, he said, "I was told by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) to do my bit for ensuring Pathan's victory as CPIM candidate Md Salim was appearing as a strong contender against Adhir Choudhury and Pathan.

"I am sorry to the Hindu community of Baharampur for canvassing in favour of Pathan. Didi told me people of Murshidabad listen to my words. Now I am repentant for helping her." "My erstwhile leader Adhir Chowdhury of Congress had never used the word gaddar (traitor) against someone who had asked Muslims to vote for Pranab Mukherjee in Jangipur in the past. But now I have become a gaddar after canvassing for Pathan," he said.

Kabir claimed that the roads are closed for any reconciliation with TMC after Banerjee described him as a "traitor" after suspending him from TMC on the issue of laying the foundation of a mosque named after Babri Masjid in early December.

Recalling that people of Bengal had removed CPI(M) from power after 34 years due to corruption, Kabir said, "TMC was brought with the hope of better governance and end of graft in Bengal, but as time progressed, a section of TMC leaders were more involved in extortion activities, and the Mamata Bannerjee regime was preoccupied with festivals and fairs only. We will sound the death bell of her regime." "She had misled 30 per cent of Muslims segment who won't vote for her as her falsehood to mislead them is now exposed," he said.

Kabir, who had recently held a meeting with CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, about the possibility of any fresh alignment ahead of the assembly polls, said he wished the issue of his party entering into any such alliance, also with other parties, be settled by mid-February.

The rally was also attended by representatives of several other small parties. PTI SUS RG