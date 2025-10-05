Kadam’s remarks on Bal Thackeray's death ‘disgusting’: Sule

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday dismissed Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's remarks regarding Bal Thackeray's death as "disgusting".

Kadam made sensational claims about the Shiv Sena founder's death during the Dussehra rally earlier this week, alleging that the party patriarch's body was kept at Matoshree — the Thackeray family residence in Bandra — for two days before his death was formally announced in 2012 and that his fingerprints were also taken.

Bal Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, at the age of 86.

Talking to reporters, Sule said, "Never has something so disgusting been spoken about political rivals. Such talk has to stop." Kadam's comments have drawn sharp criticism from rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leaders, who called him "gaddar" (traitor) and "namak haram" (disloyal person). PTI MR ARU