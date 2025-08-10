Kadapa police arrest red sanders smuggler, seize over 1 tonne of logs

Andhra Pradesh, Aug 10 (PTI) Red sanders smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy and five others were arrested in YSR Kadapa district, and 52 logs weighing 1,087 kg were seized, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on August 9 in a joint operation by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) and Chapadu village police, who also seized two cars and a motorcycle used to transport the contraband.

Besides Dastagiri Reddy, the accused include his accomplices Rama Mohan Reddy, Krishnayya, Srinivasulu, Obula Reddy, and Balagangi Reddy, police added.

"Dastagiri Reddy was earlier a most-wanted red sanders smuggler. In Kadapa district alone, 86 red sanders cases and 34 theft cases have been registered against him," Kadapa district Superintendent of Police E G Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Police added that the accused operated mainly from the Palakonda and Lankamala forests with close associates.

The arrests followed a vehicle check at Chapadu mandal, where police intercepted two cars carrying the logs.

The SP warned that anyone caught cutting, selling, buying, hiding, or smuggling red sanders would face non-bailable charges, and repeat offenders could be booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Police said Dastagiri Reddy’s wife is also facing red sanders smuggling charges and is currently in judicial custody.

Other family members are also allegedly involved in the trade, with hundreds of cases and multiple PD Act orders against them, police added.

Earlier, police had arrested Delhi-based Saleem and Hyderabad hawala operator Vikramsing Solanki for allegedly funding the smuggling operations. Special teams have been formed to track down other major smugglers linked to the network, police added. PTI MS SSK