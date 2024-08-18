'Kafir' campaign row: CPI(M) accuses UDF of circulating 'communal videos'

Palakkad (Kerala), Aug 18 (PTI) Amidst continuing criticism against it by the UDF over the "kafir" campaign row, the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Sunday turned the tables to the Congress-led opposition front and accused it of circulating "communal and objectionable videos" during the Lok Sabha polls campaign in Vadakara constituency.

The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the UDF had prior experience in recording such videos and circulating them.

Stating that the ruling CPI(M) and the party-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have only one stand on the matter, the leader alleged that the Congress and the UDF were behind such campaigns.

"It was the UDF which had circulated the communal and objectionable videos as part of the (Lok Sabha) polls. That's why we have been saying this since the beginning. It was the LDF which had lodged a complaint in this regard for the first time," he told reporters here.

The beneficiaries of the communal and objectionable videos were not the CPI(M) or the LDF, he added.

Govindan's reaction came amidst the Congress continuing to accuse the CPI(M) of carrying out a communal campaign in Vadakara constituency during the Lok Sabha polls through the "kafir" campaign hours before polling for the seat was to commence.

The issue in question pertains to a social media post put up ahead of the Vadakara election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja as she was a "kafir" (non-believer).

Reportedly, police have recently found that the post in question was circulated on some CPI(M) online pages and WhatsApp groups.

The Congress-led opposition UDF on Friday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of protecting those who were behind it.

Terming it a hate campaign akin to a terror act which was aimed at dividing people along religious lines for political gains, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan questioned why no case had been registered till date against those who spread the controversial post on social media. PTI LGK KH