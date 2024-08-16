Kafir post: UDF blames Kerala CM, CPI(M) claims opposition was behind it

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (PTI) As the Congress-led UDF on Friday continued its attack on the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over the "kafir" social media post that was spread hours before the polls in Vadakara LS seat, the ruling CPI(M) claimed that it was the opposition which right from the start carried out an "obscene and communal" poll campaign in that constituency.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of carrying out a communal campaign to divide the people for political gains and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan protected those behind it.

The issue in question pertains to a social media post put up ahead of the Vadakara election that reportedly asked people not to vote for LDF candidate K K Shailaja as she was a "kafir" (non-believer).

Hours after Satheesan's remarks, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan hit back at the opposition by alleging that the UDF's poll campaign right from inception was "obscene and communal".

He said that the 'kafir' post should not be seen as an isolated incident as much before that several defamatory and derogatory campaigns were carried out against Shailaja allegedly by the UDF.

Govindan said that many Congress and Muslim League workers and activists were arrested in connection with those smear campaigns.

He said that the CPI(M) and the Left front have always stood for secularism and there is no need for such activities to garner votes.

Govindan said that the social media groups like 'Porali Shaji' were long back denounced by the CPI(M) and they were never a part of the Left front.

"Such groups are being used to make accusations against the CPI(M) and the LDF. We have nothing to hide. Let the police investigate and take action against the culprits. But, there is no need to create a smokescreen and make false accusations against the Left front.

"We have no need for such campaigns before the polls. We were not its beneficiaries either. 'Porali Shaji' is one of several groups that have no connection with the Left or the CPI(M). We do not support such activities," he said at a press conference in the state capital.

"We will not condone any wrong acts," he added.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan termed the 'kafir' post as a hate campaign akin to a terror act which was aimed at dividing people along religious lines for political gains.

He questioned why no case had been registered till date against those who spread the controversial post on social media.

He also questioned how the CM, who holds charge of the Home Department, can feign ignorance about the affidavit filed by the police in the Kerala High Court reportedly stating that the post in question was circulated on some CPI(M) online pages and WhatsApp groups.

"Where is the Kerala CM? Is he not aware of what is going on? The CM who also holds charge of the Home Department is claiming ignorance about the police affidavit in the High Court. The officer who filed it has been transferred.

"Kerala police knows who created the post, from where it started and who all shared it. It was also done through CPI(M) handles. CPI(M) leaders, workers and DYFI activists shared it. It is a huge conspiracy involving top leaders of the party and their families," the opposition leader contended while speaking to reporters at Aluva in Kochi.

He said that such acts were an embarrassment for the state and a stain on its secular nature.

Terming it as a criminal activity, he questioned why no case was registered till now against those who spread the post.

"This government lodges a case against anyone who criticises them or their actions and decisions. But, no case has been lodged against those who tried to divide the state on religious lines by spreading the post.

"The CM should answer why no case has been lodged for trying to divide people. The CM is protecting those involved in it. He is the one coming to the aid of the criminals. He is openly protecting them," Satheesan alleged.

He said that the opposition will legally deal with the issue and will take every legal recourse available to them.

"We will fight it legally. We will go all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary," he said.

Shailaja, who lost to UDF's Shafi Parambil in the LS polls in Vadakara, had recently said that she has not seen the police report, but does not believe any Left party worker or member was behind it as the campaign was aimed at hurting their front in the elections.

On the other hand, the Congress and UDF have been claiming right from the start that it was a campaign to create communal divide among the people of Vadakara just ahead of the polls merely to get votes. They had denied any involvement with the creation or spreading of the controversial post. PTI HMP HMP KH