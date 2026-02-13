'Kahaani: Dilli Ki': Two-day festival to celebrate history, heritage of Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A two-day festival, celebrating the layered history, living heritage, and spirit of the national capital, will bring together historians, theatre artistes, architects, and musicians at Travancore Palace here on February 14-15.

"Kahaani: Dilli Ki", curated and conceptualised by Sara Abdullah Pilot and Aishwarya Jha of Indophile, will explore the city, its flavours, stories, craft traditions, and cultural memory through performances, conversations, culinary experiences, exhibitions, and crafts.

“KDK has been curated with the vision to bring the many cities of Delhi to life, to celebrate the richness of its history and the beauty of its enduring spirit, through art, music, food, conversation and much more. The festival Delhi has been waiting for, a truly immersive experience to represent the many layers of this fascinating city,” Jha and Pilot said in a joint statement.

On the first day, the festival will feature street theatre, titled "Phoolwalon Ki Sair", by Priyanka Sharma and troup; "Ishq-e-Dilli: Poetry Through Kathak" by Gauri Diwakar & troupe; and "Songs for the Divine Beloved" by Deveshi Sehgal.

The day will also see conversations on Delhi's history, its diplomatic circles, architecture, and conservation efforts by the likes of historians William Dalrymple and Swapna Liddle, Lithuanian ambassador Diana Mickevičienė, Irish ambassador Kevin Kelly, architect Adil Iqbal Ahmed, designer Peter D’Ascoli, and heritage conservationist Aishwarya Tipnis.

On the concluding day, the festival will showcase performances by sitar player Saeed Zafar Khan, singer Sonam Kalra, and rock band Indian Ocean.

Conversations on day two will be led by economist Prem Shankar Jha, artist Shalini Passi, writer Nona Uppal, and chefs Anoothi Vishal and Sadaf Hussain, among others.

On the sidelines, the festival will feature a rich culinary showcase tracing Delhi’s Mughal, Kayastha and Baniya food traditions in association with The Lalit, home cooks presenting heritage family dishes alongside iconic street favourites.

Restaurant and art project Edible Archives will present a sensory installation featuring whole spice hand-picked from Khari Baoli by chef Anumita Ghosh Dastidar.

Other exhibitions and heritage experiences at the festival include archival photography and photo booth by Mahatta Photo Studio and Rathin Mitra’s "Ink & Empire" showcase. PTI MAH MAH MAH