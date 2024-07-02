Kailash Gahlot asks for cabinet note on scheme to give Rs 1000 to women

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed his department to prepare a cabinet note for the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana which announced in the 2024-25 budget, officials said on Monday.

The scheme proposes to give Rs 1,000 monthly to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to officials, the cabinet note will be sent to the finance, planning and law departments for their comments and vetting.

However, they said that with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the implementation of the scheme might hit a roadblock. After the cabinet note is approved, it has to be put before the cabinet for approval following which it will be sent to Lt Governor.

Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy linked case.

Women registered as voters in Delhi who are not availing of benefits under any other government scheme will be eligible for assistance. The woman should neither be a government employee nor an income taxpayer.

The government had announced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme. PTI SLB TIR TIR