Kailash Group of Hospitals chairperson bags national award at BRICS CCI Women's Sumit

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Chairperson of Kailash Group of Hospitals and Delhi University alumna Uma Sharma, was conferred with the National Award at the BRICS CCI Women's Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Program on Tuesday, a statement said.

The 5th Annual Summit, organised by the Women's Wing of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saw the participation of former Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, it said.

Sharma received the honour for her exceptional contributions at national and international levels, the statement said.

The event, held ahead of International Women's Day, focused on promoting women's entrepreneurship and fostering economic empowerment across BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

During the summit, a new initiative was announced to create opportunities for women traders and entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand their businesses, build networks, and collaborate more effectively, it added.

Sharma, an alumna of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi University, has nearly four decades of experience in obstetrics, gynecology, and managing super-specialty healthcare facilities. She also serves as a Director on the Board of Kailash Group, a leading provider of accessible healthcare services, it said.

The BRICS CCI Women's Program aims to provide guidance and resources to women, helping them achieve new milestones in business and industry, the statement added. PTI SHB OZ OZ