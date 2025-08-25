Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 via Sikkim route ends with return of 48 pilgrims: Officials

Gangtok, Aug 25 (PTI) The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Nathu La Pass in Sikkim ended with the return of the 10th batch of 48 tourists from the pilgrimage site, officials said on Monday.

On their return on Sunday, the 48 pilgrims were received by Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) officials, and a valedictory function was held to mark the successful conclusion of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage for 2025.

STDC chairman Lukendra Rasaily said the smooth conduct of the tour by around 500 pilgrims this year was made possible due to the dedicated work of officials.

They made various arrangements for the pilgrims with the support of paramilitary forces and other agencies to ensure that the pilgrimage concluded without any hitch, he said.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra (KMY) is known for its religious value and cultural significance.

It is undertaken by hundreds of people every year.

Being significant to Hindus as the "abode of Lord Shiva", it holds religious importance.

The yatra involves trekking at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, including extreme weather and rugged terrain, and may prove hazardous for those who are not physically and medically fit.