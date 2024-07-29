Kailashanathan is 25th Lt Governor of Puducherry

Puducherry, July 29 (PTI) The incoming Lt Governor who is expected to take charge in the next few days will be the 25th Lt Governor since Puducherry became free de jure in 1962.

The Union Territory has had five women Lt Governors among the incumbents of the post. They included the first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi who was Lt Governor from 2016 to 2021.

Kailashanathan belongs to the Gujarat cadre of IAS and had served as the top official in Gujarat and shared a close rapport with the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi.

The budget session of Puducherry Assembly has been scheduled to begin on July 31. The session would begin with the customary address by the Lt Governor.

Much speculation has cropped up as to who would present the inaugural address-whether the present Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan or his successor Kailashanathan.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy would present the budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on August 2.

