Kailashnathan to be sworn in as Lt Governor of Puducherry on Aug 7

Puducherry August 1 (PTI) Retired IAS officer K Kailashnathan will be sworn in as the Lt Governor of Puducherry in Raj Nivas here on August 7.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam told reporters on Thursday that the swearing in ceremony would be held at 12.10 on August 7.

Kailashnathan will be the 25th Lt Governor of Puducherry. The Union Territory has had only Lt Governors under additional charge since 2021 after Kiran Bedi left Puducherry.

Governor of Jharkhand C P Radhakrishnan was held the post of Lt Governor here under additional charge in March this year.

He has been transferred to Maharashtra to be the Governor.

The President had named former IAS officer of Gujarat cadre K Kailshnathan to be full fledged Lt Governor of Puducherry.

He is a close confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had been a senior official in the Gujarat government when Modi was the CM of Gujarat.PTI COR ROH