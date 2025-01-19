Kak ji’s cartoons provided deep insights into contemporary politics: Bihar governor

Ghaziabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday expressed condolence with the family of renowned cartoonist Harish Chandra Shukla, popularly known as 'Kak,' who died earlier this month.

The governor met Shukla’s family at their residence in Ghaziabad. "It is hard to believe that Kak ji is no more. A person who brought smiles to so many faces throughout his life has left a void in our hearts,” Khan wrote in his message of condolence.

Praising Shukla's contribution to art and society, the governor noted, "Kak ji’s cartoons provided a deep insights into contemporary politics. His affection towards me will always be cherished.” Shukla passed away on January 1 at the age of 85 due to a cardiac arrest. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY