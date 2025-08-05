Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar replaces Kalyan Banerjee as TMC's chief whip in Lok Sabha

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) The TMC on Tuesday appointed Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its new chief whip in the Lok Sabha, and actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy as its deputy leader in the House.

Ghosh Dastidar replaced Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee, who resigned from the post on Monday following a string of run-ins with party colleague Mahua Moitra, who represents Krishnanagar in Lok Sabha.

"Shri Kalyan Banerjee submitted his resignation yesterday to the Chairperson from the post of Chief Whip of the @AITCofficial Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha. The Chairperson has accepted his resignation and thank him for his contributions in that role," the TMC said in a post on X.

"In consultation with senior parliamentarians, the Chairperson has nominated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new Chief Whip of the @AITCofficial in the Lok Sabha and Smt. Satabdi Roy as the new Deputy Leader of the AITC in the Lok Sabha with immediate effect," it added.

The TMC had on Monday appointed its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee its leader in Lok Sabha. Roy, the MP of Birbhum, will assist him in his new role.

Both Ghosh Dastidar and Roy are four-time MPs. PTI PNT SOM