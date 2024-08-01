Kakori train action to be celebrated across UP on August 9

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) The historic Kakori train action, a significant event in the Indian freedom struggle, will be celebrated throughout Uttar Pradesh on August 9.

On the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a programme in Kakori, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

In honour of the martyrs, a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will take place, with the Tricolour being hoisted at every home until Independence Day.

Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the celebrations and emphasised that the Kakori action was an immortal chapter in the country's freedom struggle.

"This event is a reminder of our responsibilities towards the nation. As we approach the 100th anniversary of this incident in 2025, it is an opportune moment to express our gratitude towards our immortal heroes." The chief minister suggested organising a painting competition on local or regional freedom fighters. PTI ABN SZM