Kala Academy renovation glitches: Goa govt takes action against contractor

Panaji, May 16 (PTI) The Goa government on Friday said a contractor had been blacklisted for flaws in the renovation of the iconic Kala Academy building here.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said contractor Techton Buildcon Pvt Ltd has been given time till October this year to rectify the flaws at its own cost.

The government has also cancelled a proposal to sign a four-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) with the contractor, Sawant told reporters.

The BJP government in the state had come in for criticism from opposition parties and artistes after glitches were observed in the newly-renovated Kala Academy complex, including light and sound disruptions at the 1000-seater Deenanath Mangeshkar auditorium.

The contract to renovate the complex was of Rs 50 crore.

The Kala Academy building, located on the banks of Mandovi river, was designed by renowned architect late Charles Correa and is a hub for cultural activities in the coastal state.

The renovation work was questioned by several stakeholders after water started leaking from the auditorium roof during monsoon last year. In another incident, a play by Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe had to be stopped after the lights of the main stage started flickering.

At the time, the Goa government had formed a task force under veteran actor Vijay Kenkre to study these glitches.

Sawant said the recommendations of this task force will be implemented. PTI RPS BNM