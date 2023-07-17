Kala Academy slab collapse in Goa: PWD asked to rope in independent agency to probe incident

Panaji, Jul 17 (PTI) A slab of the under-renovation Kala Academy building, a prominent cultural centre run by the Goa government in Panaji, collapsed, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

No casualty was reported in the incident which occurred in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.

The slab that collapsed was part of an open-air auditorium, an official said.

“No casualty was reported as there was no one in the area when the incident happened,” the official said.

Advertisment

The government later in the day announced that an independent agency will carry out an inquiry into the collapse.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel has ordered the public works department principal chief engineer to probe and submit a preliminary report, the official said.

The PWD has also been asked to seek an explanation from the contractor carrying out the renovation of the structure.

Advertisment

In an order, the CS has asked PWD to appoint an independent agency like IIT Roorkee or other NITs to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The PWD has been told to report on compliance by Tuesday, he said.

Earlier, state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude said the slab that collapsed was not part of the main building which is currently being renovated.

Advertisment

The Kala Academy building has remained vacant for more than two years due to renovation work.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress claimed the building designed by renowned architect Charles Correa is in bad shape due to the failure of the state government.

Goa Congress vice president Tulio D'Souza claimed the building was being renovated without consulting the Charles Correa Foundation.

“The cost estimate for renovation of Kala Academy has risen to Rs 56 crore. Public funds have been used for it. The minister (Gaude) interfered in the tender process for the building," D'Souza alleged.

He claimed the BJP government rejected the suggestions of the Charles Correa Foundation for reasons best known to them. PTI RPS GK NSK BNM BNM