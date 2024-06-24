Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka gets bomb threat

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jun 24 (PTI) The Kalaburagi airport here received a bomb threat via email on Monday and a search operation is on, police said.

Bomb disposal and dog squads are on the job on the airport premises, they said.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chethan R told PTI that the Airport Director received an email from an anonymous ID this morning claiming that a bomb was planted inside the airport premises.

"As soon as we received information about a bomb threat email at Kalaburagi domestic airport, a bomb disposal squad was dispatched. All the passengers on the flight were de-boarded. All the airport staff and passengers have been shifted to a safer place while an intensive and thorough search operation is being carried out," he said. PTI AMP RS KH