Kalaburagi police personnel murder case: Accused absconding for 11 years arrested

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Feb 27 (PTI) A convict sentenced to life imprisonment for assaulting and murdering an on-duty police officer—and who had been absconding in Maharashtra for 11 years after escaping from jail—has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ambareesh Ambadasa Natikar from Bhagodi in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said.

In 2009, the accused attacked and killed an on-duty police constable named Ashwin Kumar near Banjara Cross following a dispute between two individuals near J B Complex in Bidapur Colony, Kalaburagi.

In 2011, the District Sessions Court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Later, he was transferred to Vijayapura District Central Jail after getting into a fight with other convicts at Kalaburagi Central Jail, a senior police officer said.

In 2014, while receiving treatment at Vijayapura District Government Hospital, he escaped from the ward, evading the staff’s notice, he added.

Following the escape, a case was registered at Vijayapura Gandhi Chowk police station.

"To locate the accused, a special team led by PI Santhosh L Thattepalli, and comprising Bhima Nayak, Shashikantha, and Channaviresh, was formed under the guidance of Kalaburagi City Suburban Sub-Division Police Commissioner D G Rajanna," the city police commissioner said.

"They gathered information from various sources and conducted a scientific and technical investigation. On February 26, the accused was arrested in Pune, produced before the court, and remanded in judicial custody," he added.