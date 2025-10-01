Kaladan project likely to be completed by 2027: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Oct 1 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday said the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), connecting Mizoram's southern region to the Bay of Bengal via Myanmar, is set to be completed by 2027.

Addressing 'Tlanglut Kut', an important festival of the ethnic Bawm tribe and International Bawm cultural meet at Khawmawi village in Lunglei district, Lalduhoma said during his meeting with officials of the company, which executed the Kaladan project recenty, he was informed that the bilateral project will be completed by 2027.

He also said the Centre is taking steps to extend the railway line up to Hmawngbuchhuah, the southern tip of the state, in Lawngtlai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

"Once these projects are completed, southern Mizoram will witness speedy development," Lalduhoma said.

The railway line has been extended up to Sairang near Aizawl, which links the state capital Aizawl with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar town.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

The KMMTTP is a bilateral project of India and Myanmar governments to connect both countries by sea route and road transport.

Launched by the erstwhile UPA government in 2008, the project, when completed, would first link the eastern Indian seaport of Kolkata to Sittwe seaport in Myanmar across the Bay of Bengal, a distance of 539 km.

From Sittwe, the route will continue over river Kaladan to the western Myanmarese town of Paletwa.

Paletwa will then be connected to the India-Myanmar border by a 110-km-long road.

The international border will then be connected by road with southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai town 87.18 km away.

The construction of the road component in the Mizoram side has been completed and is pending for commissioning due to several issues, including compensation, PWD officials said.

Lalduhoma also called for unity of various Mizo tribes.

He said that Mizo is made up of different Zo ethnic tribes, which have distinct traditions and dialects.

He urged the Zo ethnic tribes to respect each other and strengthen the Mizo umbrella.

The chief minister also said that the people of Mizoram strongly opposed separatism or alienation by any Zo ethnic tribe from the Mizo mainstream. PTI CORR RG