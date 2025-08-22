Kalahandi people hold rally, demand opening of bauxite mines for livelihood

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) A large number of people of Kalahandi district on Friday staged demonstration demanding immediate opening of bauxite mines to secure their livelihoods.

The villagers under the banner of Lanjigarh Anchalik Vikash Parishad (LAVP), took out a rally led by Sridhar Pesnia, president of the outfit. The tribals rally also got support of the local people.

A number of district level leaders including Lanjigarh Block vice-chairman, members of Zilla Parishad and others, said that there is no point to import bauxite when large deposits remain unexplored in Kalahandi. They urged the state government to act swiftly in unlocking the region’s mineral wealth for local development.

The local leaders also alleged that continued inaction in opening the bauxite mines has led to affecting Kalahandi’s development.

“Our villages are drowning in despair. Kalahandi has fought decades of hunger and poverty. Now, when hope stands before us, why should we be denied our own resources?” said a village elder.

India currently imports over 4.5 million tonnes of bauxite annually, even though it holds more than 5 billion tons in reserves.

Protesters argue that this is no longer just an economic issue but has become a social and developmental one.