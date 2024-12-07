'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam,' Tamil Nadu's answer to PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) Aimed at empowering artisans and craftsmen based on social justice, 'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam,' will be implemented in the state, Tamil Nadu MSME Minister, T M Anbarasan said on Saturday, days after Chief Minister M K Stalin apprised the Centre that the state will not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme 'in its present form.' In order to develop crafts persons as entrepreneurs and empower them, a comprehensive scheme has been formulated for Tamil Nadu and, a Government Order has been issued according to CM Stalin's directive, Anbarasan said. The scheme has been named after former Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

"The scheme has been formulated to benefit all sections of people who are engaged in 25 trades/crafts," the minister said in official release here. The scheme is not based on family based traditional trades and it envisages subsidy linked credit support, skill and entrepreneur development for expansion of existing trades and launch of new initiatives.

Credit support of Rs 3 lakh, which includes subsidy of 25 per cent (a maximum of Rs 50,000), 5 per cent interest subsidy and all other necessary support. The minimum qualifying age is 35 and the scheme will be implemented to benefit at least 10,000 craftsmen in a year and applications should be submitted online, at www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in "The artisans, craftsmen should use the scheme well for their development," the minister said.

On November 27, 2024, Chief Minister Stalin wrote to Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, informing him that the Tamil Nadu government will not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its present form. 'The state has decided to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans, which does not discriminate based on caste,' the CM had written to Manjhi.

On August 16, 2023, the Union cabinet gave its nod to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana throughout the country for end-to-end support to traditional artisans and craftsmen or 'Vishwakarmas' to develop their business. On September 17, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vishwakarma scheme in Delhi. PTI VGN KH