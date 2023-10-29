Kerala blast: Kerala CM Vijayan terms it 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday termed as "unfortunate" and "serious" the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi in the morning.

Advertisment

Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, who visited the blast site, told reporters that according to one of his friends who attended the convention, there were multiple blasts.

The MP also said that the bomb squad, forensic team, Kochi City Police Commissioner and Ernakulam District Collector were present at the scene.

The blasts occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Vijayan said he has conferred with the State DGP who along with other senior police officers have left for the blast site.

"It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and two others are in serious condition. An investigation has been launched and further details will be available later," the CM told reporters in Delhi where he has gone to attend some party programmes.

"The incident is being viewed very seriously," he added.

Advertisment

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, who is also in Delhi, told media that any terrible actions aimed at diverting attention from the Palestine issue would entail strict action.

"When Kerala is standing united with the people of Palestine, any terrible action to divert attention from it will entail strict action. The government and all democratic persons will together condemn it," he said.

Asked whether he was terming the incident as a 'pre-planned conspiracy' to divert attention from the Palestine issue, Govindan said that has to be examined.

Advertisment

At the same time, he said that on viewing it politically in the prevailing situtation, such an incident appears to be part of a terror act.

"That needs to be examined seriously," he said.

To a query if he was saying that the blast was not an accident, Govindan replied how can it be an accident when bomb parts have been found at the scene according to information he has got.

One person died and over 20 were injured were injured in the blast.