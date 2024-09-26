Kalamassery Medical College accepts Communist veteran M M Lawrence's body

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Kalamassery Medical College, which was directed by the Kerala High Court to decide on the donation of the body of Communist veteran M M Lawrence, has decided to accept the body, and it has been transferred to the Anatomy department.

In an order issued on September 25, Kalamassery Medical College principal, Dr Prathap S, said the consent for body donation was valid.

"I hereby instruct the remains of Shri M M Lawrence which were donated for educational purpose be accepted and transferred to the Anatomy department to be embalmed and preserved till being taken up for teaching purposes. The Honourable Court's decision is thus complied herewith," the order read.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Lawrence's daughter Asha posted on social media that she would approach the court seeking justice.

Dramatic scenes had unfolded at the Ernakulam town hall here on Monday, where the mortal remains of CPI(M) leader Lawrence were kept for public homage, as the late leader's daughter protested the decision to hand over his body to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

The unexpected events occurred after Asha moved the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision of her siblings to donate their father's body to the medical college for educational purposes.

The High Court, after considering the plea, had directed the Kalamassery Medical College authorities to hear the objections and take a decision in accordance with the Kerala Anatomy Act.

The medical college authorities said as per the affidavit filed by M L Sajeevan, son of Lawrence, the Communist leader had given his consent on March 2024 in front of two witnesses.

"There is no evidence that Shri Lawrence has retracted on the said consent," it said.

Asha and her son, both BJP sympathisers, had protested on Monday when the medical college authorities reached to take over custody of the body at the town hall.

Asha protested as the body was being handed over to the medical college authorities amidst the chanting of slogans by CPI(M) workers who had gathered to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

The relatives of Lawrence forcefully removed Asha and her son from the casket.

In her petition before the high court, Asha had claimed that her father had been baptised and that all his children were baptised in the church.

She further alleged that her siblings, along with the Communist Party, were attempting to project Lawrence as an atheist.

Two of Lawrence's children-- Sajeevan and another daughter-- had previously given their consent to handing over the body to the medical college.

Lawrence died on September 21 at the age of 95. PTI RRT RRT KH