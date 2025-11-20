Kalash Yatra begins in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple flag hoisting ceremony

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A Kalash Yatra commenced from the Saryu ghat here on Thursday before the ceremonial flag hoisting atop the spire of the Ram temple on November 25, officials said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra performed the kalash puja on the banks of the Saryu before the procession began.

Women devotees carrying 551 kalash (urns) walked along the Ram Path as part of the ritual.

The yatra reached the Ram Janmabhoomi premises after completing a circumambulation of the Ramkot area surrounding the temple complex.

Temple authorities said the water collected during the yatra will be used for various religious rituals scheduled in the coming days before the flag hoisting ceremony at Ram temple spire.

The event will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI CORR ABN SMV ABN SMV MPL MPL