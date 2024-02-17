Kaleshwaram project became a 'taint' for Telangana 'society', says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) The Kaleshwaram project has become a "taint for the Telangana society" due to the damage to its barrages, the cost escalation and poor planning during the previous BRS regime as shown in the reports of CAG, vigilance and others, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged on Saturday.

Advertisment

He was speaking during a short discussion in the Legislative Assembly on 'Telangana Irrigation - White Paper'.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made a power-point presentation and tabled a white paper on the irrigation sector against the backdrop of the Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project suffering damage.

"Kaleshwaram project is not a boon to Telangana. Because of them (BRS), Kaleswaram project has become a taint for Telangana society," Revanth Reddy said during the debate which was held throughout the day with over 20 speakers taking part in it.

Advertisment

When "proofs of the taint" are there with some of the piers of the barrage developing cracks and sinking into the ground, how can the BRS still question the Congress, he said.

He said a team of retired engineers appointed by the BRS government on barrages on Godavari river had stated that the construction of a barrage at Medigadda was not desirable.

He took exception to the BRS member T Harish Rao making a counter attack on Congress instead of "apologising" for allegedly making Telangana bankrupt in its 10- year- rule and for the damage to the projects.

Advertisment

Are Harish Rao and his uncle and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held the Irrigation portfolio, not responsible for "these sins", he asked.

Would Harish Rao, who "abused" vigilance and enforcement report pertaining to barrages, disagreed with CAG report and attacked the Congress during his speech, find fault with the report of the retired engineers, Revanth Reddy asked.

Harish Rao should apologise for the wrongs that happened with regard to projects and make a "confessional statement" before an inquiry, led by either a sitting judge or retired judge (to be set up by the state government), he claimed.

Advertisment

In his presentation, the Irrigation Minister showed visuals of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project where damage was noticed last year.

"Because of their (BRS) poor management, faulty design, faulty construction, corruption and poor O and M (Operation and Maintenance), Medigadda barrage has come to collapse stage," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The corruption that took place in the irrigation sector during the previous government would not have happened any where in Independent India, he alleged.

Advertisment

He also said the Annaram barrage of the Kaleshwaram project is witnessing a leak since Friday and that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has been called immediately.

The NDSA has asked the government to de-water the barrage. A team of the authority would visit the state in a couple of days, he said.

The state government had ordered an inquiry by vigilance and enforcement officials on the issue of barrages soon after it assumed office in December last year.

Advertisment

The vigilance report stated that the Irrigation department did not carry out the work as per the specified sequential manner, he said.

He also referred to the report of the CAG on the Kaleshwaram project which was tabled in the Assembly recently. The report had stated that the project was unviable from the start.

"Our government will take tough measures on vigilance, NDSA and CAG reports," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Harish Rao alleged that the white paper contained several factually incorrect things.

Harish Rao, who spoke elaborately on various issues, alleged that the white paper was introduced with an intention to "throw mud" on the previous BRS government.

He referred to several senior leaders speaking against CAG reports in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the past.

Harish Rao, who had served as Irrigation minister during the previous BRS regime, said the government can inquire into the damage to the barrage. But, the barrage should be restored at the earliest.

Replying to the marathon debate, the Irrigation Minister said the damage that occurred to the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, part of the Kaleshwaram project, is serious.

The government would not take ad hoc measures and that next course of action would be taken after the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) submits a report, after an investigation of the matter, on the way forward.

The government would move forward with a constructive attitude on making the project useful to farmers after carrying out the repairs, he added.

The ruling Congress and opposition BRS have been engaged in a war of words over irrigation issues, particularly the damage to Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Kaleshwaram project, which was tabled in the Assembly on February 15, said it was economically unviable from the start and details the cost escalation, alleged undue benefits to contractors and the poor planning involved.

The cost of the Kaleshwaram Project, touted as the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project is now likely to exceed Rs 1.47 lakh crore, as against Rs 81,911 crore projected to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the CAG report said.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) found in November that the Medigadda barrage is severely compromised, rendering it useless unless fully renovated. PTI SJR SJR SS