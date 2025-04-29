Kaleshwaram project built during BRS regime 'probably biggest man-made disaster': T'gana Minister

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has found the Kaleshwaram project—built during the previous BRS regime at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore—to be "probably the biggest man-made disaster" in the country.

Reddy, who made a PowerPoint presentation to reporters on the NDSA report, said the project was designed, built, and "collapsed" (referring to the sinking of barrage piers) during the BRS tenure.

He said it caused a huge loss to the people of Telangana, its farmers, and the financial system.

The project resulted in an annual outflow of Rs 16,000 crore towards debt repayment, in addition to the massive project cost and loss of water, he added.

After the Congress government assumed office in December 2023, it entrusted the NDSA with the task of inquiring into the project’s failure.

"They (NDSA) have very clearly stated that this is probably the biggest man-made disaster in India, involving perhaps the highest financial loss. They have said all three barrages (of the project) cannot be used in their present condition," he told reporters.

The NDSA pointed out glaring lapses, including the commencement of construction without the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), ad hoc changes made without the design organisation's clearance, and the absence of proper operation and maintenance systems, he said.

The three barrages cannot be utilised unless major rehabilitation work is undertaken, he noted.

Observing that a judicial commission is already probing the issue, Reddy said accountability would be fixed and action taken based on the commission's report.

The revival of the barrages would be taken up in accordance with the NDSA report, he added.

The damage to the barrages in 2023, during the BRS government, had become a major issue during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Reddy also said he was hopeful that the judicial commission’s report would be submitted within a month.

Responding to the BRS’s allegation that the report is "not an NDSA report but an NDA report" (implying a tacit understanding between the Congress and BJP), Reddy said there could be nothing more shameful than this.

"If the BRS makes such statements about a statutory body like the NDSA, it only reveals the hollowness of their accusations," he said.

He further alleged that the BRS regime had borrowed Rs 1 lakh crore for the project, not to provide water to people but to "fill their own pockets." The BRS owes a public apology to the people of Telangana, he added.

Meanwhile, responding to Reddy’s remarks, BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the NDSA had submitted a preliminary report before the Assembly elections, an interim report ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and a final report during the BRS's silver jubilee celebrations (on April 27).

"This shows that the NDSA is being misused by the NDA government, just like the ED and CBI," he claimed.