Kali Puja celebrated in West Bengal

Kolkata: Devotees offered prayers at temples and revellers thronged pandals as Kali Puja was celebrated across West Bengal with gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm on Sunday.

Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at Dakshineswar, Kalighat, Thanthania, Tarapith and other Kali temples across the state.

As dusk settled, multicolour illumination in community puja pandals, fairy lights on buildings and fireworks in the skies welcomed the 'festival of lights'.

Revellers thronged renowned Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata, including Amherst Street Sarbajanin, Naba Yubak Sangha, Janbazar, besides those in Naihati, Barasat and Madhyamgram in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has inaugurated several community Kali Puja pandals, offered her greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali in separate messages in Bengali and Hindi on her X handle.

Lakshmi Puja was also offered at homes and sweets were exchanged on the occasion of Diwali.

Security has been beefed up across the state in view of the festivities. In Kolkata, over 5,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, an official said.